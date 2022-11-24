Maitland has named a team with the emphasis on youth for it's opening game of the John Bull Shield competition against Newcastle Suburban Districts on Sunday.
Experienced City United opener Ricky Dent is captain and will call on his opening batting partner at City Karl Bowd for experience at the top of the innings.
Easts' Lachy Wishart is another experienced head along with Wests all-rounder Riley Harrison.
The young but talented line-up includes Luke Farthing and Callan Barber from Northern Suburbs, Izach Dennis and Josh Edmonds from Wests, City United duo Aidan Eather (wicketkeeper) and Izaac Coyle along with Tenambit Morpeth vice-captain Lochie Heit.
The game at Connolly Park, Carrington starts at 10am.
In the other game Cessnock hosts Singleton at Miller Park, Branxton. Upper Hunter has the bye.
Suburban Districts started the competition with a narrow in against Cessnock, while Singleton beat Upper Hunter by 11 runs.
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.