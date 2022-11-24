The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Youthful Maitland to face Newcastle Suburban Districts in John Bull Shield

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 25 2022 - 11:07am, first published 9:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City United teenager Izaac Coyle will spearhead the Maitland attack. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Maitland has named a team with the emphasis on youth for it's opening game of the John Bull Shield competition against Newcastle Suburban Districts on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.