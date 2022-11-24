Emergency services were called to Maitland Bunnings at 8:37am this morning (Friday, November 25) following a hydrohalic acid spill.
The incident occurred when a package had been accidently opened.
Inspector Jim Murphie from Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and said, hydrohalic acid can be quite toxic, especially the fumes.
Rutherford fire station officers were the first on the scene to assist and Insp Murphie said, they decontaminated the site wearing full PPE suits.
"We have deemed the area safe and have handed it back to Bunnings," he said.
Insp Murphie added that, no Bunnings workers were affected by the incident.
"Bunnings did a good job actually, they immediately put sand down to block the drains and evacuated the area," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
