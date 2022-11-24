The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bunnings workers praised for acting quickly to contain acid spill on Maitland site

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:00pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services were called to a scene at Maitland Bunnings at 8:37am on Friday, November 25. Picture by Laura Rumbel

Emergency services were called to Maitland Bunnings at 8:37am this morning (Friday, November 25) following a hydrohalic acid spill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.