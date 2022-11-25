Boxes of juicy mangoes are about to hit Central Maitland in a bid to save a farmer's crop.
One-and-a-half pallets of mangoes - about 160 boxes - will be brought to the Slow Food Earth Market on Thursday, December 1.
The biodynamic, and organic, Kensington Pride mangoes would have been wasted if Slow Food Hunter Valley hadn't rescued them.
It has been a great season on Helen and Bruce Hill's farm near Townsville and there are so many mangoes the local market is overflowing with them.
In other news:
Market chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said there were lots of different things people could do with mangoes to enjoy them.
"Cut them into cheeks and freeze them, and then bring them out at Christmas to make smoothies or sorbet or add them to a salad or even run it through a custard," she said.
"We need to sell all of the boxes and whatever we don't sell, we'll take to the Maitland Markets at the showground on Sunday December."
Slow Food Hunter Valley have been rescuing the Hills' mangoes since 2017.
Shoppers can preorder a box online for $30 and pick it up at the market.
Those who don't preorder can buy directly from the market - if supplies allow - at a cost of $30 cash or $35 for eftpos.
Order a box here
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.