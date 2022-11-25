There was a lot to celebrate on Friday morning at Maitland City Library, where two new exhibitions launched to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association (CWA).
Members of Maitland's four CWA branches - Morpeth, Maitland, East Maitland and Maitland City Evening gathered alongside library members for a special morning tea to celebrate the exhibitions, and the association's achievements.
There were plenty of sweet treats on offer, all baked by the Maitland and Maitland City Evening members.
CWA Hunter River Group president Deb Schaefer shared with the crowd why CWA originally formed.
"A key driver of the formation of the association was the need to improve health services for both women and children, particularly in rural areas, and to deal with issues around isolation in the country," she said.
"A very interesting statistic is that during World War I, there were 60,000 deaths of Australian service people.
"During that same period of time, there were the same number of deaths of babies."
Ms Schaefer said CWA was formed in 1922 at a meeting at the Royal Easter Show, and within the first year the association had set up baby health care centres, funded bush nurses, built and staffed maternity wards, hospitals, schools and rest homes.
These days, the CWA fundraises for disaster relief, medical research, education and grants, and still lobby governments for change.
Ms Schaefer said some of CWA's more recent achievements are introducing seat belts to school buses and white guidelines on roads to make driving at night safer.
Maitland City Council manager libraries and learning Bethany White said the libraries wanted to do something special to celebrate 100 years of CWA's advocacy, friendship and of course, scones.
"We're delighted to have the city's four local Country Women's Association branches here with us today to celebrate 100 years of this fantastic organisation," she said.
"We wanted to help support the organisation in the community and celebrate the amazing work they've done, I think they certainly mirror those community values the library has of welcoming all and providing support to the community."
Maitland Library's latest Walls That Talk exhibition on the outside of the building is called Country Women's Association: 100 Years Strong, and features photos of the CWA.
There is also a special historical exhibition inside the library, showcasing historically significant CWA items from its history in Maitland.
CWA of Maitland president and Maitland Local Woman of the Year Barbara Heckman said it's amazing the library decided to do this project.
"It is a huge event and they've put so much into it, they have been amazing," she said.
Ms Heckman said some of the ladies were up very early Friday morning baking the scones so they would be warm when they got here.
Another event will be held at East Maitland Library on Thursday, December 1, where East Maitland and Morpeth CWA branches will host a community craft display with plenty of baked goods to eat.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
