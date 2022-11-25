The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland City Library launches exhibitions to recognise 100 years of CWA

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated November 25 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a lot to celebrate on Friday morning at Maitland City Library, where two new exhibitions launched to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association (CWA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.