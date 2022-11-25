Thirteen youths as young as 12-years-old have been charged as part of an investigation into the thefts of luxury vehicles and police pursuits across the Hunter region - some of which the young people allegedly broadcast online.
Officers from the Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens-Hunter, Newcastle City and Hunter Valley police districts established Strike Force Base to investigate break, enter and steals from Hunter homes over a three month period, which police said were "primarily with the purpose of stealing vehicles".
Strike Force officers arrested the 13 teenagers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday after police said more than 20 vehicles were stolen.
Lake Macquarie crime manager Detective Inspector Steve Benson said there was "clearly some direction around the criminal activities and criminal groups".
"We have identified that there are certain ringleaders," he said. "It did appear that they were acting in concert."
Police will allege the youths used social media platforms to coordinate their actions, find target vehicles and live-stream pursuits.
The teens were each charged with a share of 37 counts, including aggravated break and enter; stealing a vehicle; driving recklessly, furiously or speeding in a dangerous manner; possessing car breaking implements; knowingly directing the activities of a criminal group and breach of bail.
They were all refused bail by police and are now before the Children's Court.
Inspector Benson said the strike force investigations were ongoing.
"The deployment on ending on the 23rd of November was a great result. But that doesn't mean we've stopped our investigations," he said.
"We are still investigating those offences, and like the likelihood of putting more offenders before the court.
"The behaviours, especially those involving dangerous driving, must stop.
"I want to ensure the community that the the operations and investigations are ongoing, not only to respond to those offences, but also in the preventative measures as well."
