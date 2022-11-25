Environment, sustainability, transport crucial in shaping our city's future

The environment and being sustainable are among the most important future goals for Maitland residents.
Agriculture and food production; flexible work and business; and transport were also resounding themes that came out of the community consultation designed to help Maitland council create it's first economic development strategy.
More than 250 people took part in eight sessions where they put their minds towards the future and thought about what they wanted for Maitland.
School students from Hunter Valley Grammar School and Rutherford Technology High School were among those asked what the city's future should look like.
The youth overwhelmingly believed that climate resilience and clean construction would significantly influence Maitland's economy.
The results were put before Maitland councillors at a meeting on Tuesday night.
The report will be publicly available for residents to consider ahead of the next round of community consultation, which is scheduled for February and March.
"Our city needs to be future focused and it's great for our residents to reflect upon that. I'm happy to see this move forward," councillor Ben Whiting said.
The council employed Urbis' Future State group director James Tuma - a strategist and urban thinker - to help it obtain the community's views. Mr Tuma held thought-provoking sessions over two days in August to ignite a conversation, present emerging global trends, stimulate thinking and gather insights about the possibilities for the future.
"[He] was a great facilitator to have here in Maitland and help us gather ideas and show trends for the future. Now we've got these global trends and some local themes that have resonated well with the community and I look forward to the community having their input into these," councillor Mike Yarrington said.
