A CYCLIST has died after falling from his bike on a group ride in the Hunter Valley on Saturday morning.
Police were called to Upper Dartbrook Road at Upper Dartbrook, near Scone, about 7.25am on Saturday after receiving reports a cyclist had suffered head injuries in a fall.
Officers were told the 59-year-old man was on a regular, organised ride with a group of other cyclists when his bike slipped from under him.
He was crossing a culvert at the time when he fell, hitting his head.
The cyclists who were with the man began CPR until Hunter Valley Police District officers and NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived at the scene, about 16km north-west of Scone.
Unfortunately, he could not be revived and died at the scene.
The man is from Scone and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.