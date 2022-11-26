The Maitland Mercury
Shakera Reilly returns in huge boost for Maitland Mustangs in 2023

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 26 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 2:28pm
Maitland's Shakera Reilly is returning to the Maitland Mustangs after two successful seasons with the Mount Gambier Pioneers and a WNBL championship with the University of Canberra Capitals.

Homegrown star Shakera Reilly is returning to the Maitland Mustang for the 2023 NBL1 East season.

