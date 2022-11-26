Shakera Reilly returns in huge boost for Maitland Mustangs in 2023

Homegrown star Shakera Reilly is returning to the Maitland Mustang for the 2023 NBL1 East season.
After winning the WNBL championship with the University of Canberra Capitals in 2020 and playing with the Canberra Gunners in then Waratah Champions League, Reilly moved to the NBL1 South competition with competition powerhouse the Mount Gambier Pioneers.
Affectionately known as Shak, she had two seasons with the Pioneers having her best year as a player in 2002 averaging 12 points and six rebounds as the Pioneers finishing third on the ladder and bowed out in the semi-finals.
She won the Pioneers' best defensive player in her first year.
"I'm excited to be back playing for Maitland in 2023. It will be great to once again play in front of my family and friends after three years in Canberra and then South Australia," Reilly said in a post on the Mustangs homepage.
"The NBL1 competition is still new, and with the expansion of NBL1 East to 16 teams I'm looking forward to helping the Mustangs climb the ladder this season."
Mustangs women's coach Mark Wawszkowicz said the club was "super excited to have secured Shak's signature for the 2023 season".
"Shak will bring an elite level of professionalism to the team, having experienced WNBL and NBL1 South programs over the last few seasons. She is an excellent defender, has an unrivalled work ethic, and brings a flexible offensive game to the program.
"Having been a Mustang junior herself, I'm looking forward to all our junior Mustangs learning from Shak throughout the course of 2023."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.