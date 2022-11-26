First mayor of Maitland Alexander McDonald was a civic go-getter

Alexander McDonald was West Maitland Mayor for about five years in the 1930s and '40s before becoming the City of Maitland's inaugural mayor from its proclamation in 1945.
The city resulted from a merger of the municipal councils of West Maitland, East Maitland and Morpeth and parts of the shires of Bolwarra, Kearsley and Tarro. No other person until Peter Blackmore, who held the mayoral chains for more than 20 years (1986-90 and 1999-2017), did more than McDonald's 10 years in six stints in the position - the last ended in 1956.
McDonald was also for a time President of the NSW branch of the Local Government Association of Australia.
Born in 1879 at Hill Park, McDonald's parents' property on the Manning River. His family moved to Maitland during his youth. He was a keen bicyclist and long-distance walker. As an adult he was involved in business, and in 1913 he married Catherine McKenzie of Stroud. They made their home at 'Ferrintosh', in Maitland's Mount Pleasant St.
During the 1920s McDonald developed an interest in Barrington Tops and its potential for development. He became a member of the Barrington Tops League Maitland chapter and in 1924 was a prime mover in organising a visit to the Tops by senior state figures including WE Wearne (Minister for Lands), local government representatives, businessmen and media personnel.
The goal was to achieve funding to build roads to the Tops to open them up. A lavishly-illustrated book was planned to publicise the tourist potential of the area which, it was hoped, would draw people to a wide range of activities including racing, golf, fishing and (in winter) skiing and skating. A lake stocked with trout was envisaged, with skating on it a winter attraction.
The intense lobbying of the state government for access to the Tops, underlain by publicity obtained via the Maitland Mercury, came to little. No substantial road was created until 1978, when a route was pushed through across the Tops from Gloucester to Scone. No road to the high plateau was ever built from the Maitland side up the rugged valleys of the Allyn or Paterson rivers. The hoped-for tourist hotels and other facilities never eventuated, and the Tops remained largely undeveloped save for sawmilling.
McDonald's first stint as Mayor of West Maitland was from 1930-35. His best-remembered work came during the 1955 flood when he pleaded with people over radio to evacuate from central Maitland. Not everybody complied, and some died as a consequence. Ferrintosh appears to have survived the flood, though 21 other Mount Pleasant St houses did not.
McDonald's efforts led to the award of a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) which superseded the OBE (Officer) he had been granted in 1954 in recognition of his contribution to the community. He served in local government for 36 years and died in 1968, aged 89.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.