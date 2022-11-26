First mayor of Maitland Alexander McDonald was a civic go-getter

The intense lobbying of the state government for access to the Tops, underlain by publicity obtained via the Maitland Mercury, came to little. No substantial road was created until 1978, when a route was pushed through across the Tops from Gloucester to Scone. No road to the high plateau was ever built from the Maitland side up the rugged valleys of the Allyn or Paterson rivers. The hoped-for tourist hotels and other facilities never eventuated, and the Tops remained largely undeveloped save for sawmilling.