MAITLAND CRICKET: City United and Thornton back on top after emphatic wins

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 27 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:00am
City United all-rounder Andrew Vickery finished a fine day's work with three fours in a row to seal victory against Wests after earlier taking 5-41. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

City United and Thornton share top spot on the Maitland first grade cricket ladder after comprehensive wins against Western Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.

