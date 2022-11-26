MAITLAND CRICKET: City United and Thornton back on top after emphatic wins

City United and Thornton share top spot on the Maitland first grade cricket ladder after comprehensive wins against Western Suburbs and Eastern Suburbs on Saturday.
City recorded a six-wicket victory against Wests with Andrew Vickery smashing three fours in a row to reach the 166 target and finish the game with 16.3 overs to spare.
But it was with the ball that Vickery did the most damage picking up his second five-wicket haul of the season, taking 5-41 from his 10 overs as the Plovers were all out for 165.
Thornton's nine-wicket victory was even more emphatic with Jono Gabriel smashing Easts' bowlers to all parts of the field to finish on 109 not out as the Thunder reeled in the Griffins total of 161 in just 17 overs.
Easts had looked on the way to a 280-plus total as they raced to 100 with just one wicket down by the first drinks break. However, spinners Daniel Willis and Jamie Krake found something in what was otherwise a batter's paradise and finished with four and five wicket hauls respectively.
Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel said the side was looking for a big win after a disappointing batting performance in their first loss of the season to Wests the previous round.
After round six, City and Thornton both have four wins with Wests, Easts and Kurri Weston Mulbring following all on three wins.
KWM were seven-wicket winners against Tenambit Morpeth with 15 overs to spare after restricting them to 5/185 from their 50 overs.
Bulls skipper Adam Sidoti finished on 64 not out and Shane Wind was 37 not out.
Liam Neild top scored with 72 not out for the Warriors and skipper Sam Dalibozek made 56 to go with his 2-33 off nine overs.
In the final game Northern Suburbs recorded their first win of the season defeating Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval.
Raymond Terrace and Tenambit Morpeth are both without a win.
