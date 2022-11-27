The Maitland Mercury
Holder, Masters and Pickering headline NSW Solo Speedway Championship field

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 27 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 12:45pm
Jack Holder, fresh from victory in the Speedway of Nations with Aussie champion Max Fricke, headlines a star-studded field assembled for the NSW Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri on Saturday, December 3.

