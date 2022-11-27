Holder, Masters and Pickering headline NSW Solo Speedway Championship field

The field for the 2022 NSW Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri oozes quality with Jack Holder, Sam Masters and Josh Pickering the headline acts in an all-star cast.,
Former Australian and NSW champion Masters, from Newcastle, and Heddon Greta's Pickering, who has signed with Polish club Start Gniezno for 2023 and had a successful season with King's Lynn Stars and Edinburgh Monarchs in the UK, are among six Hunter riders taking part in the championship on Saturday, December 3.
They will be joined by West Wallsend's Jye Etheridge and Cessnock's Josh Macdonald as well as up and coming Kurri Kurri riders Lachlan Hayes and Harrison Ryan, who finished third at the recent NSW Under-21 Championships also at Kurri.
Holder had an extraordinary 2022, partnering with Australian champion Max Fricke to win the Speedway of Nations title.
The younger brother of former world champion Chris Holder, also competed in every round of the 2022 Speedway Grand Prix and scored 12 points at the British Grand Prix. He finished 12th overall in the championship series and has qualified for the 2023 series.
Cowra brothers Zach and Ben Cook are also in the line-up and will be hoping to replicate their UK success after winning the 2022 Speedway Great Britain Championship League and KO Cup with the Poole Pirates.
Two other riders in the field who ride out of Cowra are Maurice Brown (Cowra) and Michael West (Goulburn).
Blacktown's James Pearson finished second in the NSW Under-21 title behind Queenslander Tate Zischke and was third in the Australian Under-21 titles at Gillman in South Australia on Saturday night behind another Queenslander Keynan Rew who was first and Zischke.
Also in the field are Victorian's Jack Morrison and Dayle Wood and New Zealand rider Jake Turner.
Racing in the NSW Speedway Solo Championship follows the rider introduction at 6.30pm. Gates at Kurri Kurri Speedway Club open at 3.30pm. Tickets are $30 adult, $20 concession, $5 children 10-16 and children under-10 free.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
