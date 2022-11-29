The Maitland Mercury
NSW Solo Speedway Championship postponed until December 17

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 30 2022 - 10:14am, first published 10:00am
The NSW Speedway Solo Championship at Kurri Kurri has been postponed for two weeks.

UPDATE:

The 2022 NSW Solo Speedway Championship has been postponed for two weeks after the late withdrawal of three riders left the field below the required numbers for a state title.

