Jono Gabriel delivered Thornton an early finish with a swashbuckling 109 not out against Eastern Suburbs at Thornton Oval on Saturday.
He hit the ball to all parts of the ground in a awesome display of controlled hitting after being given a chance when dropped early.
Chasing just 161, Thornton thundered to victory in just 17 overs with skipper Matt Gabriel making 30 and Jake Reeves contributing 20 including three fours in a row to bring the game to an end.
Facing a potential 280-plus target, Matt Gabriel turned to spinners Dan Willis and Jamie Krake who did the job ripping through Easts batting line-up after they been 1-100 at the first drinks break.
"Our goal was to get the win not too many wickets down. We really wanted a convincing win after the disappointing loss last week to Wests," Gabriel said.
"We spoke about, we really wanted a comprehensive win just to remind teams that we are here to win the comp. That was the perfect way to do it yesterday."
"Jono just hit it where he wanted. He was dropped earlier on and probably should have been caught. When he is in that mood as an opposition you don't know where to put the field and you've probably just got to hope he miss hits one.
"He was playing all around the ground. He is always good over that mid-wicket, mid-on area but they plugged that up. The shots he was playing through the off-side with late cuts and all these shots he would normally not play just showed he can play all around the ground.
"It was good to watch at the other end."
Gabriel said in hindsight he had probably stuck with the tried and tested medium pace attack too long on Saturday and only the switch to the spinners had spared them chasing a big target.
"Their total should have been a hell of a lot more, it was a really good batting wicket. There was was not much in it for the pace bowlers. We got an early wicket but Lachy Wishart (67) and Tom Porter (66) had a really good partnership," Gabriel said.
"The spinners changed the game for us. We weren't bowling bad it was just a very good wicket with a fast outfield.
"Credit to Wishart and Porter they just batted really well, they played some really nice shots. It just collapsed after they were out though.
"I probably stayed with pace probably a little too long and then I brought on Dan (Willis) and Krakey and they got four-for and five-for which finished it off.
"I probably do under-use Krakey. We have a few medium pacers who do the job for us and then we've got Dan who bowls a lot of overs. I don't use Krakey that much, but I probably should use him more.
"It's just the game situations we are in, we're normally keeping it tight with Dawesy (Brent Dawes) and Dean Bradford and they're bowling with Dan."
In other games City United were comprehensive six-wickets winners making 4-166 after dismissing Western Suburbs for 165. Kurri Weston Mulbring 3/186 off 34.3 overs defeated Tenambit Morpeth 5/185 (50 overs) and Northern Suburbs defeated Raymond Terrace.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
