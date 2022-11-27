Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has launched her annual Christmas toy drive and is calling on locals to donate generously and help make sure families in need don't miss out this Christmas.
In a year that has been full of uncertainty and hardship for many families, services like Maitland Region Community Support are bracing for another year of unprecedented demand for their Christmas hampers, which will include toys from the toy drive.
This year Tillys Play & Development Centre Gillieston Heights is an additional donation drop off venue for the toy drive.
The toy drive is for children aged under 15 and gifts will be accepted until December 7.
Due to health and safety concerns, all toys must be brand new and in their original packaging.
Gift cards will also be gratefully accepted as they allow service providers to choose appropriate presents for their clients.
Providers have also identified that arts and craft kits, outdoor and sports equipment, hair and beauty along with books, puzzles and board games are ideal donations.
"Christmas can be a tough time for children whose families are experiencing difficulty, and this year has been so very hard for many in our community," Ms Aitchison said.
"Maitland Region Community Support is often the first point of call for families and individuals seeking support and financial assistance, and their Christmas response requires a massive community effort.
"I thank Maitland Region Community Support for the work they do all year, every year, but particularly at this time of year.
"I'm looking forward to seeing our community get behind the toy drive and share the generous and giving Maitland spirit."
All toys will be distributed to local children in need to ensure they don't miss out on the excitement of Christmas.
Maitland Region Community Support manager Sarah Adams said cash donations could also be given at the centre.
Receipts can be issued for donations above $2.
