The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Jenny Aitchison MP calls for donations of toys and gift cards ahead of annual Christmas toy drive

November 28 2022 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Aitchison MP with Tillys Play & Education Centre Gillieston Heights director Bree Giles. Picture supplied.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has launched her annual Christmas toy drive and is calling on locals to donate generously and help make sure families in need don't miss out this Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.