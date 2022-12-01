More than 400 athletes took to the water at Maitland Aquatic Centre this weekend for the Coast & Valley Swimming Association summer championships.
The swimmers came from 18 clubs across the Hunter and Central Coast to compete in the annual long course competition, in preparation for the NSW country and state championships.
12 Coast & Valley Swimming Association records were broken over the course of the weekend, with Quin Neyland of Maitland's Valley Aquatic Swimming Club breaking the record for the 11 years 100m freestyle.
For the first time since before the pandemic, a full program of events was run for ages nine and over, swimming distances from 50 to 1500 metres.
Coast & Valley Swimming Association publicity officer Heidi Tolar said the weekend was a great success.
"Many personal bests were achieved and several championship records were broken," she said.
"These championships act as a stepping stone to achieve times for NSW Country, NSW State and National Championship events coming up later in the season.
"These championships are our area's biggest competition for the summer season."
Tolar said there was a lot of excitement during the club relays on Friday night with lots of cheering pool side.
"The Valley Aquatic Club were our gracious and very accommodating hosts of the meet and kept our technical officials well fed and hydrated," she said.
"A shout out also to pool management at Maitland Aquatic Centre who were a pleasure to work with."
In other news:
Valley Aquatic SC's Quin Neyland broke the record for 11 years 200m freestyle.
Novocastrian SC swimmers broke records in the 10 years 50m freestyle (Eli Gardiner), 12 years 100m backstroke (Sophie Hamilton) and 10 and under 200m freestyle relay.
Hunter SC swimmers broke records in the 10 years 200m IM, backstroke and freestyle (Xander Murdoch), and 16 years 200m butterfly (Gem Crittenden).
Kincumber Pacific Dolphins SC competitors broke records in the 17 and over 50m backstroke (Alexander Foreman), and 15 years 50m butterfly and backstroke (Cash Milner).
Novacastrian SC's Eli Gardiner broke the record for 10 years 50m freestyle, and NUSwim's Jacob Samokhin broke the record for 11 years 400m freestyle.
There were great results all round from Valley Aquatic Swimming Club's competitors.
Quin Neyland's other results are:
Charlie Potts
Isaac Howells - 10&O boys multi-class
Gabriella Howells - 10&O girls multi-class
Ava Jankovic
Reece Caddy
Girls 10&U 200m medley relay - 2nd
Girls 10&U 200m freestyle relay - 3rd
Jorja Lorenz
Stella Potts
Lenny Roberts
Matilda Smith
Dominik Traub-Rehm
Sophie Ward
Jack York
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
