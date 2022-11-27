This accursed thing just won't go away. The devious virus is back.
The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the Hunter New England Local Health District jumped to 3137 in the most recent reporting period, compared to 2354 in the week before.
Across NSW case numbers are rising but at a slower rate than in previous weeks, which is consistent with the national trend.
Of course, we are a long way from needing to panic.
The amazing achievements of scientists means we are much better protected.
But the most vulnerable are still at risk, and those people include some of our nearest and dearest.
Compulsory mask-wearing is now returning in health facilities in NSW and on cruise ships.
The authorities remember the way the virus came down the gangplank of the Ruby Princess in 2020.
NSW Health says it wants masks worn indoors where people crowd together, and on public transport.
But as new versions of the virus - the Omicron subvariants BA.5, BA.2.75, XBB, and BQ.1 - Hunter residents start to gather in large numbers for Christmas parties, long-postponed weddings and the traditional summer barbecue.
Research by Pfizer suggests almost two-thirds of Australians believe the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic is behind them, despite a new wave of infections and different variants of the virus emerging.
