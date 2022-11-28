The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Business Chamber's annual Men's Health Gala raises $10k for Beyond Blue and Maitland and Morpeth men's sheds

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 28 2022 - 2:00pm
Maitland Business Chamber's third Men's Health Gala has raised more than $10,000 for Maitland and Morpeth men's sheds and Beyond Blue.

