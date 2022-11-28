Maitland Business Chamber's third Men's Health Gala has raised more than $10,000 for Maitland and Morpeth men's sheds and Beyond Blue.
The dinner, held on Friday, November 18 at Tocal College, featured special guests former radio duo Garth Graham and Steve Russell, who hadn't performed together for more than 20 years.
About 130 people attended the 2022 gala, and Maitland Business Chamber president Michael Maffey said it gets bigger and better every year.
"It's our third annual Men's Health Gala, and our aim is to raise awareness and funds for the promotion of men's health and men's mental health in the community," he said.
Mr Maffey said the chamber chose the men's sheds as beneficiaries because of the work they do in the local community.
"We really hope the funds can be put towards either new equipment or additional equipment, and other resources for their functions," he said.
"And we chose Beyond Blue because they do have a very good reputation for assisting in men's health, and we're certainly trying to get them to put the money towards their program for raising awareness of mental health in business environments."
The big draw card of the night was special guests Garth Russell and Steve Graham, who spoke openly about mental health.
"They spoke very candidly in regards to those kinds of issues (mental health) that effect a lot of people, that maybe don't even realise they're being effected," Mr Maffey said.
Mr Maffey said the night could not have gone ahead without their sponsors Hunter ReadymixedConcrete, Cassini Communications, Lake Group Strata and StrikeForce Services, as well as the local businesses who donated to the raffle.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
