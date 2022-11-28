The Maitland Mercury
Skipper Ricky Dent praises young Maitland team's fighting win in John Bull Shield

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 28 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:30pm
Teenager Izaac Coyle delivered with the bat and ball for Maitland in their fighting John Bull Shield win against Newcastle Suburban District. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Maitland captain Ricky Dent has praised his young side's fighting spirit after their two-wicket win against a far more experienced Newcastle Suburban Districts in John Bull Shield on Sunday.

