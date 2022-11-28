Skipper Ricky Dent praises young Maitland team's fighting win in John Bull Shield

Maitland captain Ricky Dent has praised his young side's fighting spirit after their two-wicket win against a far more experienced Newcastle Suburban Districts in John Bull Shield on Sunday.
"The young guys stepped up against a far more experienced team and it was one of the better wins by Maitland that I've been involved in," Dent said.
Dent played the anchor role and finished on 59 not out as Maitland chased down Suburban's total of 196 with three overs to spare.
It was a great effort with the bat and in the field by the Maitland side with 17-year-old Izaac Coyle finishing on 27 not out in a 47-run partnership with his skipper and City United teammate Dent.
Coyle earlier took 2-30, but it was Tenambit Morpeth's young vice-captain Lochie Heit who was the star with the ball picking up 4-34.
"Lochie bowls left-arm leg spin and he had them in real trouble," Dent said.
"Izaac was very consistent with the ball. He backed himself with the bat down the order and played some great shots to help us get over the line.
"Mature beyond his years is probably the best way to describe him."
There were also valuable contributions with the bat by veteran Kurri Weston all-round Josh Tuckwell who made 29, young City wicketkeeper Aiden Eather chipped in with 20 and Easts' Lachie Wishart made 17.
In the other John Bull Shield game on Sunday, the bowlers were firmly on top as Cessnock won a low-scoring thriller by four runs.
Cessnock batted first and were all out for 90 in the 23rd over, with Singleton's Luke Dempster taking 6-45 off his 10 overs and Isaac Barry 3-33.
In an exciting finish they required 29 to win for the final wicket, but fell four runs short as Zac Kronholm picked up 6-38 his second five-wicket haul in the competition.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
