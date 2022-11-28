The Maitland Mercury
State grant provides $258,718 for Maitland pothole repairs

Updated November 28 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 12:45pm
Maitland City Council will soon receive $258,718 for urgent pothole repairs under the NSW Government's $50 million Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round.

