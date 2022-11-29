A Maitland resident and her radiation oncologist are urging the community to be vigilant about sun safety and to undergo regular skin checks as we head into summer.
The Hunter region has the eighth highest rate of melanoma in the world, and Australians also have the greatest risk of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) in the world.
Maitland resident Rita Moffitt was diagnosed with NMSC by her GP in February after she discovered a lump on the end of her nose.
She underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumour from her nose, and during another procedure to 'fix' the cosmetic damage the original surgery caused, Mrs Moffitt's plastic surgeon discovered the cancer had formed tentacle-like structures throughout her nose.
She then underwent radiation therapy at GenesisCare Maitland to stop the cancer.
"When my family and I first arrived in Australia 50 years ago, I just wanted to look like everyone else, and achieve the perfect Aussie tan," Mrs Moffitt said.
"However, due to my pale European complexion, and lack of sun protection, I always got sunburnt."
Mrs Moffit said she felt grateful to have access to quality cancer care so close to home.
"I continue to undergo annual skin check-ups with my GP, and proactively care for my skin by wearing sunscreen, a hat, and protective clothing, and seeking shade outdoors," she said.
"Although it may seem somewhat inconvenient to cover up, or regularly apply sunscreen, it's crucial that every Australian, no matter what age, looks after their skin."
GenesisCare Maitland radiation oncologist Eka Moseshvili said unfortunately, NMSC often show up as we age, due to sun damage that occurred earlier in life.
"Unfortunately whatever sun exposure you had during childhood or adolescence, and then working life catches up with you as you get older," Dr Moseshvili said.
"What I'm trying to raise is not just awareness of non-melanoma skin cancers, but also education or self education about them as well."
Dr Moseshvili said the two most common types of NMSC are basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.
There is quite a spectrum of NMSC severity, and Dr Moseshvili said some can be treated with special topical creams, others might need surgery, and others might need radiotherapy.
She said it's important for patients not to panic when diagnosed with NMSC.
"It's just reassuring a patient that for example, basal cell carcinomas, they don't normally metastasize, they don't have a tendency to travel," she said.
"We're trying to prevent unnecessary anxiety in patients but increase the awareness of the signs of potential serious conditions."
Dr Moseshvili said it's important to get regular skin checks, and to be educated about different skin cancers
"Be aware of the warning signs and seek the medical help," she said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
