West Maitland Centennial Lions Club raise $5500 for Light the Night

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
November 29 2022 - 11:47am
West Maitland Centennial Lions Club foundational member Graham Dark OAM and president Wilma Lilley. Picture by Marina Neil.

West Maitland Centennial Lions Club has raised five times the $1000 it initially hoped for with its Light the Night fundraisers.

