West Maitland Centennial Lions Club has raised five times the $1000 it initially hoped for with its Light the Night fundraisers.
The club held a lunch and concert at Telarah Bowling Club on Sunday, November 20, and a high tea in Abacus Cafe in October to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.
The two events were a resounding success, and the club raised $5500 for the cause.
Foundational member Graham Dark OAM said the West Maitland Centennial Lions Club has been involved in raising money for the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night at Telarah Bowling Club for three years now.
"We have been able to raise over $5500 towards supporting people with cancer and funding research into better diagnosis, new and better treatments and ongoing research," he said.
Mr Dark said it wouldn't have been possible without donations from Hunter Valley Aluminium and O'Brien's Wedding and Conference Function Centre at Bolwarra, as well as the high tea, donation and awareness days at Telarah Bowling Club and lunch concert which brought in donations from community members.
"We thank the Maitland community for supporting this worthwhile cause," he said.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
