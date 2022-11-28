The Maitland Mercury
Woodberry Preschool and Mindaribba Preschool at Metford will take part in a new health study

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated December 7 2022 - 1:10pm, first published November 28 2022 - 3:25pm
Staff and students at Mindaribba Preschool celebrating the school's 21st birthday in 2020.

Woodberry Preschool and Mindaribba Preschool at Metford are among nine preschools in NSW taking part in a new study to provide free health and development tests for children before they start Kindergarten.

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

