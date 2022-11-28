Woodberry Preschool and Mindaribba Preschool at Metford are among nine preschools in NSW taking part in a new study to provide free health and development tests for children before they start Kindergarten.
The state-wide program is an Australian first, with checks assessing hearing, vision, physical and cognitive development, social and emotional development, communication and skills.
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the NSW Government was leading the nation with a 15.9 billion investment in early childhood commitments including health and development checks for children in preschools.
"This is about giving every child in our state the best start to life as possible," he said.
Mr Perrottet added, the first few years of life are some of the most important for long-term health and development.
"Which is why we are investing in this important program to help identify and minimise health and development issues or delays early on," he said.
Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said education is the door to a brighter future.
"I have witnessed the difference these early checks make first-hand after one of my children was identified with a speech impediment, and they are now thriving at school," she said.
The study will run from late November 2022 until February 2023 in metropolitan, regional and remote areas.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.