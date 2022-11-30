A group of Maitland Grossmann High School space enthusiasts are on a mission - literally.
The group, is one of three groups from regional schools involved in the ExoLab-10 Carbon Farmer Mission led by international education enterprise Magnitude.io.
On Monday, November 28, students heard from International Space Station Education Chair and CEO of Magnitude.io Ted Tagami who is visiting from Berkeley, California.
The room full of space lovers and future scientists and engineers were captivated by Ted's talk on the possibilities of science in space.
Year 11 physics student Sebastian Bellamy was one of many students intrigued by Ted's talk and said he has always had a keen interest in space.
"After school I would like to get into some kind of engineering within the space industry," he said.
During his visit at Maitland Grossmann, Mr Tagami checked in on the school's participation in the ExoLab-10 Carbon Farmer Mission and said the aim of his visit was to cultivate the next generation of brilliant scientists, engineers and leaders in the space sector.
"I feel that imagination is easily ignited when we start thinking about things that we aren't familiar with," he said.
The top Year 8 science class at Maitland Grossmann will be involved with the mission and will use the Exo-Labs to grow alfalfa in synchronisation with an active experiment on board the International Space Station.
Year 8 student Rochelle James who is apart of the mission said she is looking forward to learning more about space.
"There is so much more beyond us here on Earth and I've always been fascinated with that," she said.
Dr Scott Sleap who is a teacher at Maitland Grossmann and for a number of years now has been acting as the STEM Project Adviser for the Educational Standards Directorate, said the mission is a fantastic opportunity for local students to participate in real science.
"The results of their work will be analysed by a number of universities and NASA to add to the knowledge base that gets us to other planets," he said.
Dr Sleap added Maitland Grossmann High School has been a leader in STEM education for nearly 20 years.
"What better place to bring my colleague and friend Ted Tagami to come and talk to the centre of STEM education," he said.
STEM Project Officer for the Hunter Academy of STEM Excellence, Shane Dryden said it was a fantastic opportunity for a regional school to host someone from the International Space Station.
"It's one of those big moments that sticks with you and we're creating those moments for the students," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
