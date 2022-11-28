The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Walka Water Works walking trails and car park to reopen December 5

Updated November 29 2022 - 10:24am, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Date set for Walka Water Works walking trails and car park to reopen

The walking and running trails, car park and toilet block at Walka Water Works will reopen from Monday, December 5.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.