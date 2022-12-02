Beloved Sister of St Joseph Lynette Pearce was recognised with a moving guard of honour after her funeral at St Joseph's Chapel on Monday, November 28.
Students from St Joseph's College lined the path to the Sisters' cemetery, from the chapel door to the convent cloisters and along New England Highway, Lochinvar.
It was a beautiful show of respect as the community farewelled the dearly respected Sister, who died on Saturday, November 19 at 84-years-old.
A loved member of the Congregation of the Sisters of St Joseph, Lochinvar, Sr Lynette, or Lynnie as she was fondly known, served in the secondary education, parish pastoral associate and adult faith formation spiritual direction ministries.
She lived on site at St Joseph's, Lochinvar and was well known to staff and students.
Sr Lynette was the cherished sister of Ron, Robert, Julie, Margaret, Gerard, Elaine, Mick, Paul and Brian, and beloved daughter of Allan and Evelyn.
Sr Patricia Eagen rsj, who had been friends with Sr Lynette since they attended high school together 70 years ago, spoke at the funeral about her beloved friend.
Sr Patricia said Sr Lynette had a strong connection to the staff and students in the Lochinvar Parish, one of her nieces being staff and a number of her grand-nieces and nephews being students at St Joseph's College and St Patrick's Primary School.
In her words of remembrance spoken at the funeral, Sr Patricia shared how much Sr Lynette's baptismal commitment meant to her - she would celebrate the anniversary of her baptism each year rather than her birthday.
"Lynnie and I started high school here as boarders on the same day in 1952, and that was the beginning of a friendship that has endured and deepened over 70 years," she said.
"To be honest, I am struggling to imagine what life will be like without her companionship and the unfailing support and encouragement she has always given me.
"Her priority always was to respond to the people who needed her support and care, whoever they were, wherever they were, and she used to embrace each person she encountered - literally."
Sr Lynette's niece Rosemarie Rohr spoke at the funeral on behalf of the family, and said 'Lynnie' was dearly loved by a grand total of 123 family members - nieces, nephews, husbands, wives and grand-nieces and nephews.
"Lynnie has been a main and magnificent thread that has weaved its way through our family tapestry," she said.
"She has enriched all of our lives with unconditional love, prayers, affirmation, gratitude, guidance, kindness, generosity, support, re-assurance, and her unbelievable non-judgemental nature."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
