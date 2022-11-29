The search for Australia's best mullet will culminate in the Hunter Valley this weekend.
The Mulletfest national grand final will be held at Hebburn Motorsport Park, near Cessnock, on Saturday after a series of heats around the country throughout the year.
Mullet aficionados from as far as Perth, Alice Springs and Rockhampton will make their way to the event, which is a fundraiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
With many of the heats held in conjunction with motorsport events, including Summernats in Canberra, Mulletfest organiser Laura Johnson said she is hoping to achieve the same sort of "festival vibe" for the national final.
Ms Johnson and her husband JJ bought the former Hebburn No 2 Colliery at Elrington about six years ago. With four boys all interested in different motorsports, they have gradually upgraded the property to include a fully licensed bar, a burnout pad, various grass and stage areas, a dirt drag strip, and a canteen.
They are developing the property into a place where motorsport enthusiasts can congregate safely, and Ms Johnson said it's ideal for the Mulletfest national final.
"During COVID we really had to think outside of the square to have the event at all," she said.
"We wanted to really make sure that we created that festival vibe (for the national final) and there wasn't anywhere around that was big enough.
"We want to make a lot of noise, and out here (at Hebburn) we've got no neighbours, so it's actually quite brilliant."
Gates will open at 10am Saturday, and the grand final will feature a parade with the heat winners from around the country, where winners in each category - everyday, grubby, vintage, ranga, extreme, rookie and junior - will be crowned.
There will also be show and shine vehicles and a burnout display, live music from Karen O'Shea and Revampt, a kids' disco, food vans, a barbecue by Kurri Rotary, face painting and a jumping castle, lots of prizes, and fundraising activities for the Mark Hughes Foundation - including the chance to win a ride in a skid car and a bespoke bottle of Bundaberg Rum.
The after party will be held at the Chelmsford Hotel, back where it all began in 2018, with entertainment by the Gasoline Halos.
Tickets are $50 for adults, $20 children aged 12-17 and $10 for kids under 12, and include shuttle bus to and from the event from pick-up locations in Cessnock and Kurri Kurri (select your pick-up point when purchasing your ticket).
For tickets and more information (including Show and Shine entry forms), visit mulletfest.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
