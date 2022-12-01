Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel proffered one piece of advice for rival teams trying to counter his brother Jono when he is at his swashbuckling best - "hope he miss hits one".
He probably should have also added "make sure you catch it" if he does.
Eastern Suburbs didn't on Saturday and paid dearly with Gabriel blasting an unbeaten 109 as Thornton reached their target of 161 one wicket down in just 17 overs.
If any team knows just how demoralising a Gabriel assault can be it's Kurri Weston Mulbring who watched helplessly as he clubbed an unbeaten 126 to secure a seven-wicket win in round seven last season.
The Warriors face their tormentor again this Saturday, but this time in a two-day fixture at Kurri Central and hoping the fact that it is round seven again remains purely coincidental and is not an omen for the Thunder opener.
But there are a lot of similarities to last season when Thornton and the Warriors were both firmly in the hunt for a top four finish.
Thornton share top spot with City United with four wins and Kurri Weston Mulbring are on three wins with Wests and Easts.
Kurri Weston are coming off a seven-wicket win against Tenambit Morpeth with four of their top five in the runs including 72 not out to Liam Neild and 56 to skipper Sam Dalibozek.
The win against the Griffins was just what Thornton had ordered after a disappointing round five loss to Western Suburbs.
Skipper Matt Gabriel believed his side was potentially facing a target of 280-plus until spinners Jamie Krake and Dan Willis combined with five wickets and four respectively to rout the Easters batting line up after No.3 Lachy Wishart (67) and opener Tom Porter (66) had taken them past 1/100.
Enter little brother Jono and Matt had a front-row seat at the non-striker's end.
"It was good to watch at the other end," he said.
"He was playing all around the ground. The shots he was playing through the off-side with late cuts and all these shots he would normally not play just showed he can play all around the ground.
"When he is in that mood as an opposition you don't know where to put the field and you've probably just got to hope he miss hits one."
The only solace opposing skipper Dalbiozek could take last year was that probably no other team could have controlled Gabriel that day.
"It was a victory if we could keep him at the non-strikers end," Dalibozek, the reigning Maitland cricketer of the year, said.
The Warriors did get the upper hand the following week, dismissing Gabriel for just 40 in a two-day fixture. However, Thornton posted 9/307 on day one before the game ended in a washed-out draw.
In other games this weekend, Norths will be of confidence after their first win when they return home to Lorn Park against Tenambit Morpeth.
Raymond Terrace, who lost to Norths last week, are home to a red-hot City United and last round losers Wests host Easts.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
