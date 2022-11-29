Maitland Gold claim first win in U17 Col Dent Shield

Maitland Gold beat Namoi by seven wickets to record their first win in the Central North Zone U-17 Col Dent Shield competition at Gunnedah on Sunday.
The win lifts Maitland Gold above Coalfields at the bottom of the ladder, but with just one loss to top of the table Maitland Maroon and three games to play Gold are still very much in the hunt to make the grand final.
Coalfields are still without a win after three games falling by 47-runs in a high-scoring match against Tamworth Gold at Tamworth.
Maitland Gold's seven-wicket win was set up by an excellent performance in the field led by Charlie Barnes who finished with 4-36 to dismiss Namoi for 124 in the 42nd over.
Skipper Will Parkinson took 2-14, Henry Field 2-10 and Bailey Holstein 2-15 to complete the job.
Barnes and Parkinson backed up with the bat making 26 not out and 24 respectively, while Hayden Lucas contributed 25 as Gold posted 3/126 in reply with 23 overs to spare.
Maitland Maroon had the bye.
In the final round before Christmas, Maitland Gold hosts Coalfields at Robins Oval on Sunday, December 18 and Maitland Maroon are away to Tamworth Gold.
There were no games in the under-13s last Sunday but Maitland Gold play Maitland Maroon at Thornton Oval this Sunday.
The Under-15 John Kilborn Shield resumes in February with Maitland Maroon unbeaten on top followed by Coalfields second and Maitland Gold fourth.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
