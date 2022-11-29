The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland Gold claim first win in U17 Col Dent Shield

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:07pm, first published 4:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Barnes took 4-36 and top score with 26 not out in Maitland Gold Under-17s win against Namoi. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Maitland Gold beat Namoi by seven wickets to record their first win in the Central North Zone U-17 Col Dent Shield competition at Gunnedah on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.