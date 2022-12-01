STREET EATS
TELARAH LAGOON
Take the night off from cooking dinner and drop by Telarah Lagoon this Friday night when Street Eats rolls into town. Enjoy some light entertainment and some tasty treats from one of the visiting food trucks from 5pm to 8pm. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
CENTRAL MAITLAND
The team from Dark Stories are back this Friday night to present Maitland's True Crime Tour. Retrace the steps of Maitland's most infamous and be seduced by their murky past as you wind your way through Central Maitland. Visit darkstories.com.au/maitland-true-crime-tour.
In other news:
CHRISTMAS CAROLS
MAITLAND
There are a range of carols taking place in Maitland over the weekend. On Friday night, catch the Carols at Closebourne Village. On Saturday, Largs School of Arts plays host to the Maitland Musical Society, before they make their way to Maitland Gaol on the Sunday for a free event. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/whats-on for information on all three events.
EXHIBITION
BROUGH HOUSE
This weekend marks your last chance to catch the 'This Goes With That' exhibition at Brough House. A range of accessories from the start of the 19th century through to the 1960s are on display. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/this-goes-with-that-an-exhibition-by-the-australian-museum-of-clothing-and-textiles.
MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
The popular Maitland Community Markets return to Maitland Showground this Sunday, with a wide range of stallholders. You're sure to find something old, something new and lots of lovely food and fresh local produce from nearby market gardens. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au/attractions-events/markets for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
