City United all-rounder Andrew Vickery collects second five-wicket haul

Andrew Vickery's blistering 127 for City United against Northern Suburbs showed why he earned a reputation over the years as one of the most attacking and damaging batters in the Maitland first grade competition.
Although a handy leg-spinner, his bowling has taken second fiddle to his batting even to the point when he cast it aside to don the gloves behind the stumps.
But with the development of young City keeper Aidan Eather and first-choice spinner Nick Bower's retirement, Vickery was given first shot at the second spinning option partnering Todd Francis.
He has not disappointed City skipper Matt Trappel's faith rewarding him with his second five-wicket haul for the season in Saturday's comprehensive six-wicket win against Wests.
Given even the most cursory glance of scorecards the news on City's secret spinning weapon is out.
Vickery finished with 5-41 and opening bowling pair Tim Burton and Isaac Coyle picked up 2-35 and 3-30 respectively to bowl Wests out in the 47th over for 165.
City made 4-166 with Vickery in a more familiar role hitting three fours in a row to finish proceedings with an unbeaten 30 with Francis also 30 not out.
Josh Trappel looked menacing and will be disappointed he didn't cash in more than a sublime 58.
"They put us to the sword a bit in the grand final last year and we really wanted to step up and make a bit of a statement today. It was good to see," Matt Trappel said after the match referring to Wests' 2021-22 grand final win against City.
"It was a very comprehensive win. We have been playing pretty good cricket and we were just leading up to this game and we wanted to make sure that we played our best cricket today and we stepped up today and I thought we were excellent.
"It was a good team effort, Andrew obviously is going very well with the ball and then at the end with the bat.
"It puts us back where we wanted after the loss to Thornton. Last week we were very comprehensive against North and it was good to see the boys put it all together today with another good win."
City, who share top spot with Thornton, are away to Raymond Terrace this round.
In other sports news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.