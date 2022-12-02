Is riding a penny farthing as hard as it looks?
According to Morpeth's Sanjex Seratti, it's actually pretty easy to master - it only took him 20 minutes.
You might have seen Mr Seratti at the Morpeth Bicentenary celebration, or at Maitland Heritage Fest.
The Victorian-era enthusiast owns Sanjex Seratti Vintage Wonders and Entertainments, where he has made a huge variety of vintage games that will transport players back in time.
An engineer by day and steampunk by weekend, Mr Seratti started doing all things vintage about six years ago after he had a heart attack.
It made him realise he didn't want to wait until retirement to do what he loved, and Sanjex Seratti Vintage Wonders and Entertainments was born.
Mr Seratti said he loves educating kids about how it was back in the day with vintage games, which he engineers himself.
"It's a very easy way to enjoy yourself with very intuitive means of understanding the rules, whether it's quoits or throwing beanbags, simply rolling a wheel to get a high score, they're all very competitive," he said.
"They really bring back some of the principles of balance, agility and momentum.
"Being an engineer, that was part of the thought around my games, to show people some of those concepts which in today's life are kind of brushed over."
Mr Seratti has lived in the Hunter area since he was a child, and settled in the Maitland area because it's the perfect balance of the rural and relaxed lifestyle, while being accessible to modern luxuries when needed.
As an engineer, Mr Seratti said he has always been very hands-on.
"That's what got me into games, so I've taken ideas that are perhaps some early colonial versions of games, there's some original and then some I'll put a more modern flavour, but the concept from those early days is still there," he said.
Mr Seratti's next locally scheduled appearance is Hunter Valley Steamfest in April 2023. Visit www.sanjexseratti.com to find out more.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
