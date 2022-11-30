Live music fans are in for a treat when the hotly-anticipated Qirkz in the Hunter opens at the Hotel Denman, with a stacked line-up of tribute shows and party bands over the next three weekends.
As reported last week, the Abermain venue will open this Friday night with Jeff Duff's Bowie Unzipped, followed by a Mexican fiesta with Victor Valdes's Mariachi Band on Saturday night.
The following Friday (December 9), step back into the '80s with Who's That Girl?: The Eurythmics and Annie Lennox Show, which is coming to the Hunter Valley for the first time after several sold-out shows in Sydney.
The show celebrates the epitome of '80s excellence, Eurythmics (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart), who were recently inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame, and have sold over 70 million records worldwide; and Lennox's solo career, which has sold over 60 million records.
It stars Irish singer-actress Clodagh Reid (The Australian Fleetwood Mac Show, Celtic Soul), whose strong, soulful voice, passion, and engaging performance bring the energy required to celebrate the vocal powerhouse that is Annie Lennox.
Reid is supported by a stellar band featuring some of Sydney's finest musicians with Paul Najar (Wa Wa Nee, Great Gig in the Sky) on keys, Nick Meredith (Tim Finn, Johnny and the E Types) on guitar, Adam Nicholls (The Australian Fleetwood Mac Show) on bass, Ivan Jordan (Johnny and the E Types) on drums, David Weir (Weirdassembly) on saxophone and soul singer Narelle Evans (The Sixties Show) on backing vocals.
They will perform epic hits including Sweet Dreams, Sisters Are Doing It For Themselves, Who's That Girl?, Here Comes the Rain Again, Missionary Man, There Must Be an Angel, Thorn in My Side, Would I Lie to You, Right By Your Side, The Miracle of Love, Walking on Broken Glass and Why - every song is a classic in this magical, must-see show.
A Beatles tribute (December 10), a blues band (December 16) and a glam '70s party (December 17) are also on the agenda in Qirkz's opening weeks, while The Pigs' rescheduled show will be held on March 11.
Show-only and dining packages are available. For tickets and more information, visit qirkz.com.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.