Maitland Mustangs boost ranks with US import Kevin Warren

The Maitland Mustangs have added even more firepower with US import Kevin Warren joining the team after a hugely successful college career with the illustrious Chico State University in California.
The a 193cm guard, who is coming off a successful 2021-22 season with the Wildcats, where his team won the NCAA Championship Tournament - West Regional, comes highly recommended by former Mustangs MVP Isaiah Ellis who attended the same school and played a season with Warren before graduating.
An elite two-way guard/wing, scouts said Warren can score the ball and lock it down defensively.
Warren finished his Chico State career third in rebounds, second in scoring and first in steals for his team.
Maitland men's head coach Luke Boyle said Warren was in his first semi-professional season after leaving college and would be a great asset for the Mustangs.
"Kevin is an athletic guard who plays up the floor defensively and can finish inside and out. When we look at recruiting, we do our homework and only deal with people we trust," he said.
"Kevin came recommended by a few people we trust, one of those was Isaiah Ellis who played with him. It's extremely important guys fit our culture, have the right attitude and have come from winning programs. Kevin ticked all the boxes."
Warren said he was excited about starting the next stage of his career in Maitland.
"I'm just super excited to start my professional career in a talented league like the NBL1 and with an overall great team and program in Maitland," he said.
"Look forward to getting with the coaches and team and starting the journey to compete for a championship and win games with a great group of guys."
In more great news for Mustangs fans, another homegrown star guard Jack Edwards has also re-signed for 2023, in what will be his 10th season with the senior Mustangs program.
"Kevin came recommended by a few people we trust, one of those was Isaiah Ellis who played with him. Kevin ticked all the boxes."
Edwards is coming off a big season with the men's team, playing a huge part in the Mustangs run all the way to the inaugural NBL1 East grand final.
"Jack has been a solid contributor to our teams success over the years and has always set the tone around the culture we expect," Boyle said.
"Jack's speed and anticipation is amongst the best in the league and we look forward to seeing him on the court terrorising our opponents once again in 2023."
Edwards, who came through the junior rep ranks with Mustangs from under 12s, said he was keen to go one better after last year's grand final loss.
"I'm keen to go around for my 10th year with the Stangs," he said.
"We have a deep team once again, that should cause headaches for every team this year."
The Mustangs expect to keep most of their 2022 roster.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.