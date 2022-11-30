The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Mustangs boost ranks with US import Kevin Warren

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 30 2022 - 2:16pm, first published 1:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Maitland Mustangs have added even more firepower with US import Kevin Warren joining the team after a hugely successful college career with the illustrious Chico State University in California.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.