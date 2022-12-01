The Maitland Mercury
Maitland artists join forces for 12 Days of Christmas - 12 Amazing Artists exhibition

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated December 2 2022 - 8:51am, first published December 1 2022 - 2:00pm
Artists Danielle McManus, Andrew Bennett, Tina White, Jessica Black, Kimberly Swan, Patrica Van Lubeck and Holly McNamee. Picture by Marina Neil.

Every day from December 1 to 14 there will be a fresh painting in Skate Ape Skateshop's window for the 12 Days of Christmas - 12 Amazing Artists exhibition.

