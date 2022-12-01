Every day from December 1 to 14 there will be a fresh painting in Skate Ape Skateshop's window for the 12 Days of Christmas - 12 Amazing Artists exhibition.
Twelve local artists, both emerging and established, will have their bush Christmas-themed artworks on display, with something new in the window each day.
The exhibition was launched on Thursday, December 1 by Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold.
Maitland artist Tina White developed the exhibition, and hopes it will start a conversation among local artists to do more like it in the future.
"I've been telling people to bring your kids down and look at the new picture that comes up every day, it's free," she said.
"But I'm also hoping it might start to build a community around it.
"It's a bit of community spirit."
The bush Christmas theme came from Ms White thinking about the 12 days of Christmas, which made her think of a partridge in a pear tree, which made her think about bush turkeys.
Artists involved are Patricia Van Lubeck, Andrew Bennett, Jessica Black, Julie Purdie, Deborah Van Heekeren, Anna Eggenhuizen, Danielle McManus, Kimberly Swan, Ellen Howell, Tina White, Holly McNamee and Abigail Flaherty.
There is a mixture of acrylic and oil painters, and Ellen Howell who is a textile artist.
Some of the artwork will be for sale, check out the window each day to see the latest work.
Visit '12 Days of Christmas - 12 Amazing Local Artists' on Facebook for more information.
Skate Ape is closed on Tuesdays.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
