Northern Suburbs unveil young stars as they break season drought

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
Updated December 2 2022 - 8:23am, first published 7:30am
Northern Suburbs captain Jordan Callinan

A youthful Northern Suburbs team, featuring two under-16s on debut and another in just his second game, broke through for their first win of the season and are hoping it's a turning point for the team.

