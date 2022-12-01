Northern Suburbs unveil young stars as they break season drought

A youthful Northern Suburbs team, featuring two under-16s on debut and another in just his second game, broke through for their first win of the season and are hoping it's a turning point for the team.
Norths captain Jordan Callinan admits to feeling a combination of relief and pride after his young side's seven-wicket win against Raymond Terrace at Jack Collins Oval last Saturday.
And in the Northern Suburbs tradition, the young debutants were not mere bit-players with Will Parkinson picking up three wickets and opening the batting, Keanu Botha batting at No.3 and Hayden Lucas picking up two important catches in the field after making his debut against City last week.
"There were three 15 or 16 year-old boys in the team," Callinan said after his side's commitment to youth saw them dismiss a young Raymond Terrace for 75 and reach their target with seven wickets and 28 overs to spare.
"Hayden Lucas made his debut the week before against City and took two catches out in the field this week. Young Keanu Botha and Parko debuted as well and they set a really good standard.
"Young Will Parkinson, who is just 16, took 3-6 in two overs. He showed on his debut he will be a long-term first grader. He has been killing it in second grade and juniors.
"Keanu and Hayden both have big futures as well."
Norths return home to Lorn Park and will be looking to make it two wins in a row when they take on Tenambit Morpeth.
Callinan said his young side was continuing to learn and had put in some really strong performances.
"The game against Kurri was a cracker. Matty Sugden batted out of his skin that day to get 80-odd and young Fletcher Cousins in one of his first games in first grade scored 20-odd in the lower order to nearly get us home.
"We obviously got outclassed by City the other weekend, but that's all part of the learning curve.
"We've got that win I think we can look to push on and pick up a few more."
Callinan said at the more experienced end of the spectrum Dave Hancock has been an excellent pick up providing the experience lacking in the absence of Lincoln Mills and Cal Gabriel.
"He has about 12 wickets for us with the new ball. Then the young fellas like Cal Barber and young Fletcher Cousins stepped up," he said.
"They are still learning their trade but they started to piece together on the weekend how to start bowling a first grade line and length and use the ball properly.
"Pommy (Mike Wilson) is taking a bit a more of a role with the ball in the middle with me trying to keep things tight.
"The best thing about it - no dropped catches and hardly any misfields."
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
