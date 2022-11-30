Melville Ford Bridge remains closed until further notice

Maitland City Council has advised the community Melville Ford Bridge will remain closed until further notice due to significant road damage, particularly the Dickenson Road side.
In addition to that road damage, there are repairs required to the bridge itself before it can reopen, council said in a Facebook post.
"At this point, we're aiming to have the bridge reopened before Christmas, and we'll keep the community informed as we progress," it said.
"We're pursuing grant funding to replace and raise the bridge to a level where we'll be able to avoid these types of prolonged closures, and hope to have more to bring you on that shortly."
Maitland City Council was forced to close the bridge in September due to high waters, just days after it reopened for the first time in two months.
The bridge had severe damage and erosion following the July flood.
