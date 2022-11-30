The Maitland Mercury
Melville Ford Bridge remains closed until further notice

Updated November 30 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 3:36pm
Melville Ford Bridge in September. Picture by Laura Rumbel.

Maitland City Council has advised the community Melville Ford Bridge will remain closed until further notice due to significant road damage, particularly the Dickenson Road side.

