Three blokes on a fishing trip are now donning the title of heroes after helping save two men in what could have been a fatal boating incident near Fingal Island on Sunday morning.
Narrabri's Darryl Campbell and Tamworth's Simon Norris and John O'Donnell, who are regular anglers to Port Stephens, were out for a morning fish on their vessel Reel Fun about 7.30am when they noticed another vessel in danger.
"This blue boat was nearby fishing when we turned up, so we went around behind them and started fishing and then they took off," Mr Campbell, Reel Fun's skipper, said.
Not even five minutes later Mr Norris said he looked over towards the South and saw "a blue something" next to the rocks.
"We thought it was that boat because we knew the blue boat was here where we were," he said.
The men packed up their gear and headed over to where the blue vessel had capsized north of the Fingal Lighthouse after being hit by a rogue wave.
They found two men clinging to the hull while being swept onto and battered by rocks.
"The waves were crashing over the top of the two guys on the rocks. They'd get knocked down and have to climb back up again," Mr Campbell said.
The anglers put the Mayday call to Marine Rescue Port Stephens (MRPS) at 7.41am and then made a decision to enter dangerous waters that could've jeopardised their own safety.
MRPS recommended a helicopter rescue initially as it was too dangerous to take a vessel to the call.
"We tried to stay safe, it was fairly rough and blowy," Mr Campbell said.
"We just had to get over there and lend a hand as much as we could, and just wait for somebody to turn up that had better gear than us."
While waiting for the Nelson Bay-based MRPS, Mr Campbell said one of the men swept off the rocks after a wave had hit him, and he started to swim towards their vessel. The other man had got ashore.
"We backed up close to him, but not so we were in danger and we had a ladder on the back of the boat, which we dragged him up onto our boat," he said.
"He had a busted knee, there was big gash in his knee and cuts ... they both had cuts and abrasions all over and barely any clothes on them from the rocks."
If it wasn't for the trilogy's heroic actions, the men would've been left for dead.
"We were told later on that the man with the busted knee only had about five minutes left in him," Mr Campbell said.
"They wouldn't have survived if we weren't there. It was very, very close. If we hadn't been there both would've been goners.
"And we were the only boat out there."
The rescuers took the injured men to Shoal Bay boat ramp with the assistance of Port Stephens Water Police where an ambulance was waiting.
The incident was one of three rescues MRPS were part of in a "very busy weekend".
Marine Rescue volunteers also assisted the crew of a seven metre 'Cuddy Cabin' that was having engine issues near Piggy's Beach on Saturday morning and later, at 7pm, a jet ski that was having fuel issues near Birubi Beach.
With boating season upon us, MRPS unit commander Ben van der Wijngaart is reminding people do to their boating safety checks and not be complacent on the water.
"No matter how many times you've been out on the water anything can happen," he said.
"I think people assume after storing their boats for a few months, they'll expect everything to work perfectly and it often doesn't."
Mr van der Wijngaart said people should check fuel pumps, batteries and plugs.
"It's one of those things that people really need to be aware of, do boating safety checks before you put in the water every time."
He said people should log on with Marine Rescue and always wear a life jacket when going out the heads.
"Use your mobile app or call us on the radio and log on with us and give us your boat details, so that if you do have an accident or problems, or you don't come back on time we will automatically start looking for you."
"Don't leave it too late to call for assistance. A 12 o'clock may turn into a Mayday at two o'clock. So don't let it turn into a Mayday.
"Life jackets save lives, there's no doubt about that. Have your flares on board and all the safety kit. It does make a difference, it's not like driving a car, it's a lot more lonely out there when you're in the water."
