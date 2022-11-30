The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Three men on fishing trip make heroic save, helping anglers swept on rocks near Fingal Lighthouse

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated December 1 2022 - 8:47am, first published 8:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth's Simon Norris and John O'Donnell and Narrabri's Darryl Campbell are regular anglers to Port Stephens and were out for a morning fish when they noticed another vessel in danger. Picture supplied

Three blokes on a fishing trip are now donning the title of heroes after helping save two men in what could have been a fatal boating incident near Fingal Island on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.