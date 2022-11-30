Police are calling for help in their search for two people who have disappeared in the Hunter region.
Lee Bourke, 39, and her partner Andrew Sheather, 40, have been reported to police as missing and there are concerns for their welfare.
Police have released an image and description of Ms Bourke - described as Caucasian, about 160cm tall, with long blonde hair.
She is known to frequent the Newcastle and Hunter Valley areas.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is being asked to call Singleton police on 6578 7499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
