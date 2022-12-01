The Maitland Mercury
Ex-Tyrrell suspect Bill Spedding awarded $1.5m damages

By Miklos Bolza
Updated December 1 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:27am
Bill Spedding will receive almost $1.5 million in damages over 'malicious' NSW Police investigation. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Washing machine repairman Bill Spedding will receive almost $1.5 million in compensation after suing NSW Police over their investigation into William Tyrrell's disappearance.

