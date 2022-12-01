The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

The annual Slow Food Hunter Valley mango rescue has hit a snag

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shoppers buying mangoes in The Levee in 2017. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The city's mango mania has hit a snag despite strong efforts to keep the food rescue on track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.