The city's mango mania has hit a snag despite strong efforts to keep the food rescue on track.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster learned on Thursday morning that the 160 boxes of rescued mangoes - bound for the market - were on a truck that had broken down on the highway.
And, to make matters worse, there wasn't another truck to be able to pick them up and get them to the market in time.
Ms Dempster said market volunteers had been ringing everyone who had ordered a box to tell them the news.
"The plan is that they will now be delivered to my cafe and people can pick them up from there tomorrow," she said.
