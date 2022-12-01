After such a wet year farmer Tom Christie was eager to see how his garlic crop faired.
The harvest revealed some of the skins around the outside had been lost - due to the prolonged wet soil - but the entire crop had survived.
"Some of it doesn't look as good as usual because of the rain," he said.
"There was always plenty of moisture so I didn't have to irrigate it at all, and obviously just enough sun to get a nice bulb on it."
The Southern Glen and Italian Purple varieties hit the Slow Food Earth Market Maitland on Thursday, just in time for Christmas.
Mr Christie sells some of the garlic in a dried braid. The rest is sold by the bunch, or in half-kilogram and one-kilogram lots.
"It has dried out very nicely, it has been a lot easier to dry it out this year," he said.
"Last year was really difficult, there was no heat and so much humidity because of the rain. This year we've had those few warm and windy days which has really helped to cure it."
Garlic is one of the main crops he grows each year on his small property near Dungog, called Four Acre Farm.
He has also grown Elephant Garlic for the first time this year, which will be ready for harvest in the coming weeks.
That crop will be available for sale after the Southern Glen and Italian Purple stock has been exhausted because it has a much longer shelf life.
The braids are being sold for $25 to $40, depending on the size.
A small bunch of garlic is $6, half a kilogram is $25 and one kilogram is $40.
