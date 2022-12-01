An East Maitland charity shop is one of the worst places for illegal dumping in the state and its volunteers are fed up.
Piles of clothes, a bedhead, cot, wall art and other household items were dumped outside Vinnies in High Street over the weekend, leaving volunteers with hours of work to remove it.
The store is spending $600 every month on tip fees and the dumping is expected to become even worse over the festive season.
"It's so unfair. It takes hours for the volunteers to clean up the mess and it's very tiring for them. People must realise it's the older generation who volunteer for Vinnies and will have to clean it up," Vinnies area manager Karen Sills-Davis said.
"The East Maitland shop is a huge problem and I can't understand it because it's on a main road."
Ms Sills-Davis said the dumpers ignored the signs and even security cameras had not been a deterrent.
It took three trips to the tip on Monday to clear the mess.
"A lot of it is rubbish. We get dirty nappies and the volunteers have to open those bags and sort through them," she said.
"Volunteers give their time for free to raise funds to help people in the community and $600 of that money each month is going into the tip."
Some of the clothing is being left in bags on the footpath when the donation bins are full. People are then opening the bags and sorting through them, taking what they want and leaving the clothes strewn across the pavement.
"There may be really nice things in that bag. We want people to realise that unless it's put in the donation bin or brought into the shop it's going to be taken to the tip," Ms Sills-Davis said.
"Once it has been out in the weather it's contaminated and we can't use it, so we don't even look at the bag, we take it straight to the tip."
Dumping frequently occurs behind the Maitland and Cessnock stores, all around the Kurri Kurri store and also at Raymond Terrace, but it's nothing compared to the mess that's regularly being left at East Maitland.
The items are being left at East Maitland near a Maitland council sign that prohibits donations being left on the footpath.
A volunteer spokeswoman said the weekends were the worst time for illegal dumping and they often turned up to the store on Monday to find a mess.
She said it was upsetting to find good quality clothing all over the footpath when there was a huge need for it in the community.
"If the bins are full please come back another day, don't leave them outside the store," she said.
One woman who saw the mess on the weekend, and had donations herself, returned to the store on Tuesday to hand them over.
"We really appreciated that she didn't leave them on the footpath because there are so many people in need of good clothing and kitchen items and we'd like to be able to sell it to them," the volunteer spokeswoman said.
"We're only a small store. We only take donations of clothing or bric-a-brac and toys here."
The bedhead and end had to be taken to the tip because the slats and connecting side pieces were not left with it. If all the pieces were there the item would have been taken to the Maitland store - a larger site which sells furniture.
"We couldn't sell it without all the pieces so unfortunately it had to go to the tip," Ms Sills-Davis said.
Residents have been encouraged to report illegal dumping to the NSW Environment Protection Authority on 131 555.
