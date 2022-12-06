After a big year taking on the HSC, year 12 students across Maitland have marked the end of 13 years of schooling by celebrating at their year 12 formals.
They've been glitzy and glamorous, a well earned break after a tough year of study.
Some students are going on to further study, some are joining the workforce and some are off to travel the world.
Students are eagerly awaiting their HSC results and ATARs, which will be released from December 15.
Whatever their path, we wish the class of 2022 good luck!
If you have Maitland formal pictures to add to the gallery, send them to chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
