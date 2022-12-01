The Maitland Mercury
Grossmann House transformed for a Victorian-era Christmas

Chloe Coleman
Updated December 2 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:50am
Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses volunteers (from left) Holly McNamee, Lynn Morris and Sam Vollema. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Grossmann House has been transformed into a Victorian-era festive wonderland to show how a prosperous High Street merchant would have celebrated Christmas in the 1870s.

