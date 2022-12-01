Grossmann House has been transformed into a Victorian-era festive wonderland to show how a prosperous High Street merchant would have celebrated Christmas in the 1870s.
Back then, they would have decorated with Christmas bush and ferns, had a tree, and eaten lots of seasonal fruit.
Grossmann House will be open Sunday, December 4 and 11 from 10am to 3pm for house tours and Christmas photos, and it will be the perfect opportunity to get into the festive spirit.
Chairperson at Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses Holly McNamee said the decorated rooms will have a lovely ambience, and visitors are welcome to spend as long as they like and take some festive pictures.
In other news:
The house has been decorated just as people like the English Beckett family, who built and lived in Entcliffe (as it was known before it was called Grossmann House).
"They would have been going from the English tradition, ignoring the fact that it was probably terribly hot in the house," Ms McNamee said.
"They would have decorated with Christmas bush, they would have decorated with ferns - whatever was available in the garden at the time."
Ms McNamee said they would have had a Christmas tree, which is a German tradition that came to England from Prince Albert, Queen Victoria's husband.
"A lot of the Christmas things we do now came from the Victorian time, they brought the very European notion of presents and the fur tree," she said.
"They would have probably gone out into the bush and taken a little fur tree or pine tree, and had presents."
Wrapping paper would have likely been brown paper that was printed on at home, and presents would have been small, homemade and treasured, such as a spinning top or new bicycle.
"It's a great opportunity for people to see what the house would have looked like in those times," Ms McNamee said.
There will be delicious Christmas themed refreshments for sale which can be enjoyed in the garden of Brough House, and there are opportunities to get a unique Christmas gift from Mrs Beckett's kitchen and the fibre maker's space.
On both Sundays, the public can come in any time and pay $5 to take photos, or $10 (adults) and $8 (concession) for a guided tour. Entry is free for children and National Trust members.
All funds raised from entry goes to upkeep and repairs at Grossmann and Brough Houses.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.