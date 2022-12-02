Rutherford car bombing - police release images and appeal for public assistance

Criminal Group Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance after a car bombing in Rutherford earlier this year.
About 8.30pm on Thursday, October 27, emergency services were called to a home on Avery Street, Rutherford, after reports of a loud explosion on the street.
Occupants of the home attempted to extinguish a small fire at the rear of a Chrysler sedan parked outside.
Crews from Fire and Rescue NSW attended a short time later and extinguished the blaze.
The car was seized for forensic examination.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District established a crime scene, before detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Criminal Groups Squad commenced an investigation under Strike Force Ucles.
It's believed a number of people involved have links to outlaw motorcycle groups (OMCG).
As investigations continue, police have released images of the vehicle as they continue to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.
Anyone with information that may assist Strike Force Ucles investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
