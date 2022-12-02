Get your best Christmas decorations out and have a chat to the neighbours because an exciting new Christmas light competition has landed in Maitland.
Maitland City Council is encouraging residents to capture and share the Christmas spirit with light, colour and celebration.
The 'Maitland's Best Street Christmas Lights 2022' competition will run until December 8, and the winning street will get a sign recognising their status as the 2022 best Christmas lights street, as well as $200 for a street barbecue.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said council wants to encourage Maitland residents to come together with their neighbours and make the city as festive as possible for Christmas.
"It's a Christmas tradition in so many families to jump in the car and go looking for the best lights around, and we want to help make that experience even more special," he said.
"The street sign will be a real source of pride over the years to come for those neighbours that come together, and I can't wait to see where it ends up.
"We're looking for the best collective effort in Maitland. It doesn't need to be 40 houses with choreographed lights and a street so bright you could see it from space, we just want to see that sense of community that we know Maitland is famous for."
To enter your street, take a photo and/or short 30 second video of your street's lights, and submit it via direct message on Maitland City Council's Facebook page before Thursday, December 8.
A list of the best streets will be selected by an internal council panel and published on Maitland City Council's Facebook page on Tuesday, December 13.
Mayor Phillip Penfold will announce the best street on Monday, December 19.
An itinerary of the best streets with Christmas lights 2022 will also be published on www.mymaitland.com.au.
Visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/maitlands-best-street-christmas-lights-2022 for terms and conditions.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
