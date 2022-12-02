Aitchison launches petition for more staff at Maitland Hospital

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has launched a paper-based petition calling on the NSW Government to immediately increase staffing at Maitland Hospital.
Ms Aitchison is hoping to gain the 10,000 signatures required to generate a parliamentary debate.
The petition calls out chronic underinvestment in the NSW health system, and says that "despite the best efforts of our health workers, people are now waiting longer than ever for ambulances, and when they finally get to hospital, they are waiting longer to get treated. Our health workers and our patients deserve better".
The petition calls on the NSW Government to immediately increase staffing at Maitland Hospital.
In other news:
Ms Aitchison said our incredibly hard working and dedicated health workers are exhausted and stretched to the limit.
"We need to ensure that staff have the support that they need and that there are more of them to allow them to do their job safely - it's really that simple," she said.
"The new $470 million Maitland Hospital opened nearly a year ago but it's never been properly staffed.
"I've never seen a petition gather so many signatures quickly, everyone I have approached has signed it and many offered to get more people to sign it.
"NSW Labor has put forward a number of significant commitments on health including safe staffing levels and more paramedics, to try and help our struggling health workers, but our health workers are so overworked right now, this is when they need the help.
"As soon as we get to 10,000 signatures, I'll be tabling the petition in the NSW Parliament, but I urge the Government to act immediately."
To download a copy of the petition visit https://www.jennyaitchison.com.au/media/vxyijimi/petition-our-health-system-is-on-life-support.pdf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.