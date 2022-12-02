The Maitland Mercury
Aitchison launches petition for more staff at Maitland Hospital

Updated December 2 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 2:08pm
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison has launched a paper-based petition calling on the NSW Government to immediately increase staffing at Maitland Hospital.

