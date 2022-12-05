The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Kyah Newcombe will represent Australia in the Royal International Miss finals next July

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:49pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aberglasslyn resident Kyah Newcombe, 20, has been crowned Royal International Miss Australia 2023. Picture by Simone De Peak

Kyah Newcombe is stepping out of her comfort zone and will represent Australia at the Royal International Miss finals in Florida next July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.