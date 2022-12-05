Kyah Newcombe is stepping out of her comfort zone and will represent Australia at the Royal International Miss finals in Florida next July.
The 20-year-old from Aberglasslyn was crowned Royal International Miss Australia 2023 earlier this year and said she felt overwhelmed when she found out she had been selected.
"I just started to cry, but I'm really excited," she said.
Kyah was first introduced to the pageant world in 2017 and said it was during Covid that she decided she wanted to do another one.
"This isn't something I'd usually do, it's really out of my comfort zone," she said.
Describing herself as someone who is usually a very shy person, Kyah said she is excited to gain confidence to do things that she usually wouldn't do.
"I want to be able to show little kids that they can do anything if they want to," she said.
Royal International Miss is a Florida based scholarship pageant that offers a unique blend of glamour and elegance to the traditional world of pageantry.
Kyah and other young women from across the globe will compete in four compulsory sections at the week-long event.
Contestants will be judged on their evening gown, fashion wear, an interview round and a personal introduction round on stage.
Kyah said the interview and personal introduction is worth 50 per cent of their score.
"Your interview and personal introduction is your make or break," she said.
Alongside Kyah, seven other young women and girls will also represent Australia at the Royal International Miss finals.
Kyah said she is feeling so lucky to be able to represent the Royal International Miss Australia title over the next year.
"I'm so excited to be able to showcase my beautiful country to people from people all over the world," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.