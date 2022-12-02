The city's flood heroes have been honoured at a civic reception.
Seventeen organisations and 21 community members were presented with certificates of appreciation at the event at Maitland Gaol on Wednesday.
The NSW SES Maitland and Port Stephens units, NSW Rural Fire Service, police, Fire and Rescue NSW, St Johns Ambulance and the Australian Rail Track Corporation were among the organisations recognised.
Mayor of Maitland, Cr Philip Penfold, paid tribute to the hardworking men and women who rolled up their sleeves and protected Maitland during two flood events - one in March and the other in July.
He also praised the council staff who worked around the clock to close flooded roads and keep the community safe.
"Maitland is no stranger to flood events - many of us will remember the 2007 and 2015 flood that brought the city to a standstill. This July [flood] felt more dramatic than those in a lot of ways, particularly with Gillieston Heights isolated for longer than ever before and the highway cut off at two points," Cr Penfold said.
"It was heartening to see so many in our community who were prepared to help in times of crisis. From the emergency service volunteers who dropped everything to help their neighbours, and the community members who rolled up their sleeves, to council staff who worked round the clock to close roads, shift sandbags, clear debris and update our community on the dangers of floodwater."
Hungerford Hill and Foghorn Brewery sponsored the event.
