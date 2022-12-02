'Sorry love, they aren't here': city's mango rescue comes to a halt

As if the truck breaking down wasn't enough, the mangoes bound for Maitland were then misplaced.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the freight company revealed on Friday morning that 160 boxes of mangoes had been lost and nobody knew where they were.
Later on Friday Ms Dempster received word that the mangoes had been found, but they were now overripe.
She said they were taken back to the warehouse after the breakdown on Thursday morning and it was some time before they were placed back into the cool room.
The mangoes were supposed to leave the warehouse on Friday morning and arrive in The Levee a couple of hours later but somebody forgot to put them on the truck.
"I got up at 4am and I waited until 6am to ring the depot and I was told 'sorry love, they aren't here'. Then I rang another person at the trucking company and he says 'sorry love, they forgot to pick them up'," Ms Dempster said.
"I am meticulous about all of these details. I ring everybody, I make numerous phone calls leading up to the dispatch and every step of the way. There are 5 people involved at the trucking company and none of them could get this right."
Ms Dempster said the cost of the freight was triple what the group paid in 2021 and it was the biggest disaster since the mango rescue began in 2017.
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers are now preparing to resurrect the great mango rescue this weekend but they aren't sure how many mangoes will be suitable for sale.
The mangoes are now expected to be delivered on Saturday morning. The group needs to sell what they can to prevent food waste and give the farmer some money for the crop.
The mangoes will be available at the Maitland Community Markets at Maitland Showground on Sunday, December 4. Volunteers will also be making mango smoothies to sell.
Volunteer Helen Hughes is making a list of recipes to help guide buyers. Things like mango chutney, freezing mangoes to put in smoothies and mango daiquiris are on the list.
"Whatever we can salvage we will sell there on Sunday," Ms Dempster said.
"Luckily the community has been understanding about this. Luckily we have a track record of not letting people down. Some have donated the $30 they paid for a box to us, which was very kind."
Slow Food volunteers have contacted everyone who paid for a box and issued electronic refunds. Anyone who paid cash will need to visit Readers Cafe and Larder between Monday and Friday to obtain a refund.
Anyone who wants overripe mangoes to make into chutney and sell to raise money for charity can phone Amorelle on 0427 548 886.
